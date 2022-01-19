Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met January 12, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON.

The annual audit report for Madison Medical Center was presented by Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Daytona Brown has been hired as MMC’s new Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Dr. Jeffrey Swinarski, general surgeon, is now seeing patients at MMC on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

The concrete work for the nursing home entrance canopy has been completed. The canopy itself is expected to be delivered this week. Sargent’s Construction is in charge of the project.

After a brief interruption last month, work is continuing on the East Wing renovation project.

Shannon Sikorski, FNP, who has been working prn in MMC’s Urgent Care Clinic, will now be working weekends in the E.R. and doing hospital rounds.

The Board approved plans to purchase both a nurse call system and a Wanderguard system for the nursing home from Stanley Healthcare.

MMC’s annual CAH Report and Facility Assessment were approved by the Board.

The Board approved the purchase of a surgery patient monitor from Mindray.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held at 9 a.m., February 9, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

