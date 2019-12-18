The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met December 11, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. Also present: Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP and Brandon Tull, MMC’s Community Champion.
MMC’s annual audit report was presented by Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
The residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home enjoyed their annual Christmas party on Sunday, December 8th. Lots of family and friends were in attendance.
The annual MMC Auxiliary Christmas luncheon was December 10, in the board room. The group, which has added ten new members since last year, performed a total of 8,000 volunteer hours during 2019, and they were able to raise enough money to purchase operating room lights for the hospital this year.
MMC employees participated in bell ringing at Walmart, December 17.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Brandon Tull was introduced to the Board. He has been hired to serve as MMC’s Community Champion, a position that was made possible by the three-year grant that the facility was chosen for earlier this year, through the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program (DRCHSD).
The Board discussed a new healthcare service, 180 Healthcare, which is now being offered in the area. It would provide some basic healthcare services to people without insurance. The company partners with local hospitals to provide services.
DRCHSD grant review and action planning meetings will be held on January 7 and February 26, 2020.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on January 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
