MMC

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met January 8, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Kathy Tripp, IT Director; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. Also present: James P. Hill, Jr., President of Account Resolution Corporation.

James P. Hill, Jr., President of Account Resolution Corporation, the company that provides collection services for MMC, gave a presentation to the Board, explaining how their process works and answering questions.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.

The new nursing home roof installation is nearly finished, with only a few minor details left to complete.

MMC advertisements began running on KFVS-TV in December.

MMC Information Technology (IT)) Director, Kathy Tripp, answered questions from the Board about the status of the facility’s computer system.

The Board received an update on the estimated annual impact of the minimum wage increase that went into effect on January 1. The increase will cost the hospital approximately $141,000 per year.

Larry Hunt, Chairman of the MMC Board of Trustees, has announced he will be retiring from the Board. His board seat will be open on the April 7, 2020 election ballot. Two candidates, Darren Ellis and Libby Wood, have filed for the position.

The CAH Annual Review & Nursing Home Facility Assessment were reviewed and approved by the Board.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be February 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

