Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met September 9 for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home remains free of any COVID cases. Mandatory surveillance testing of nursing home employees began last week. There were no positive results.
Renovations will be starting soon on the Nursing Home’s Eagle Ridge bathroom. The residents and staff will be involved in selecting colors and materials to be used.
The Nursing Home is now offering online CNA classes. The classes are free and clinical hours are paid. Those who complete the classes will then be required to work full time at SMNH.
MMC provided health screenings for the Fredericktown School District Aug. 19. COVID antibody tests were also offered. Several school staff members had the test, but none were reactive. No antibodies of prior COVID-19 infections were detected.
MMC has elected not to participate in the FICA-O (federal social security) tax deferral that recently went into effect. This is not a tax cut, but a deferral that would have to be paid back by employees from January – April of 2021.
Bids will be taken for a new rooftop AC unit that will be needed for the old hospital area.
The Board agreed that refinancing of the hospital’s bonds should be done through a full bid process. The refinancing would be for a five-year term.
The Board reviewed some clinic and home health operations.
The state mandated COVID-19 testing of nursing home employees, which began at Stockhoff last week, will continue on a weekly basis for as long as the state determines it is necessary. If an employee tests positive, then all nursing home residents would have to be tested, but, so far, there have been no positive employee tests.
The Board reviewed proposed preliminary renovation plans for the East Wing of the nursing home. The plans have been submitted to the state by the architect for approval.
MMC’s annual mammography state survey was conducted on August 13th. There were no deficiencies found.
The facility’s annual CLIA lab survey was also conducted recently. There were only minor deficiencies, which were easily corrected with paperwork.
MMC’s FY 2021 Operating and Capital Budget was approved by the Board, with the addition of two items.
The Board reviewed a letter received from Fredericktown Mayor, Kelly Korokis, concerning the Tax Increment Financing Commission of the City of Fredericktown, which was recently created by the Board of Aldermen. The TIF Commission is being convened to consider a tax increment financing redevelopment plan for the Madison Mine/Anschutz Mine property. A representative, agreed upon by all the taxing districts involved, will be appointed to the TIF Commission.
After reviewing three bids for replacing the roof over the original hospital area, the Board approved the one from Real Roof Contracting, LLC. It is hoped that work can start on the roof replacement by the end of September or the beginning of October.
Repairs to the hospital’s oxygen system were approved. The work will be done by Hofmann Medical.
It was agreed at last month’s board meeting for MMC to switch its employee health insurance to the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan and to include coverage for spouses. At today’s meeting, the Board reviewed employee premiums.
Delta Grant Online Annual Summit Meetings will be held Sept. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ruth Ann Skaggs and Connie Matthews will participate in the meetings.
Consulting staff privileges in radiology for Yuan Yuan Xie, M.D. and E.R./Hospitalist privileges for Mahmoud Saleh, M.D. were approved by the Board.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be October 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
