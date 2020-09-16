Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

Renovations will be starting soon on the Nursing Home’s Eagle Ridge bathroom. The residents and staff will be involved in selecting colors and materials to be used.

The Nursing Home is now offering online CNA classes. The classes are free and clinical hours are paid. Those who complete the classes will then be required to work full time at SMNH.

MMC provided health screenings for the Fredericktown School District Aug. 19. COVID antibody tests were also offered. Several school staff members had the test, but none were reactive. No antibodies of prior COVID-19 infections were detected.

MMC has elected not to participate in the FICA-O (federal social security) tax deferral that recently went into effect. This is not a tax cut, but a deferral that would have to be paid back by employees from January – April of 2021.

Bids will be taken for a new rooftop AC unit that will be needed for the old hospital area.

The Board agreed that refinancing of the hospital’s bonds should be done through a full bid process. The refinancing would be for a five-year term.

The Board reviewed some clinic and home health operations.