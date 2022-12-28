Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met December 14, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Kent Marler and Libby Wood. Board member absent: Connie Matthews. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO, and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant,

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

The residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home enjoyed a Christmas party Dec. 9.

A new urologist, Dr. Robert Remis, will begin seeing patients at MMC in January.

The results of MMC’s recent annual audit are expected to be presented to the Board at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technician, Betsy Mell, attends the Rotary Club meetings.

MMC’s 2022 – 2023 Quality Assurance Performance Improvement Plan and the MMC Mission/Values/Vision Statement were approved by the Board.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be January 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the West Main Medical Building.