Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Dec. 9, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Kent Marler. Board members absent: Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
A Winter Wonderland visiting area has been created on East Wing for nursing home residents and their families, so they can enjoy private family time over the holidays. Scheduled visits began on November 30 and will continue through December 31.
The nursing home staff is continuing to work hard during this pandemic to ensure the health and safety of the residents of Stockhoff. Their dedication is greatly appreciated.
An Infection Control survey of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home was conducted Dec. 3, by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. There were no deficiencies found.
The new roof on the old West Wing area of the hospital building has been completed. The outpatient COVID tent testing has been moved to this area.
MMC’s second request for payment from the Local Government COVID-19 Relief Funds has been approved. The county commission is in charge of distributing these funds from the federal government.
It was the decision of the Board to not make any changes to MMC’s employee retirement plan (LAGERS). Changes to the plan can be made once a year.
A donation request from the Fredericktown Foundation was reviewed.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be January 13, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
