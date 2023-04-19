The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met April 12, 2023, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technologist Betsy Mell attends the Rotary Club meetings.

The residents of Stockhoff will enjoy a fair May 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot, which will be blocked off for the event.

James S. Burke, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon from St. Louis, has been seeing patients at MMC for the past 28 years. He is dedicated to providing his services to under-served areas. A special card of thanks and appreciation is being signed and will be given to Dr. Burke.

The Madison County Health Department has added a Community Health Worker, Wendy Smith, to its staff. One of her duties will be to assist people in obtaining health insurance coverage.

The Board approved the purchase of a new washer to replace one of the old ones in the hospital’s laundry department.

The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Urology for Robert E. Remis, M.D., consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Karen B. Willens, M.D., Michael W. Ciaschini, M.D., Eric C. Flint, M.D., and Matthew P. Hesh, D.O., E.R. privileges for Tuere A. Franklin, M.D., and allied health professional staff privileges for Emily Dreyer, CRNA, James T. Urhahn, CRNA, and Jenny S. Ernst, CRNA.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held May 10, at 9 a.m. at Sawyer’s Landing (The Station).