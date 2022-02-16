Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Feb. 9 for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Denny Ward and Connie Matthews. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO, and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Brian Martin, podiatrist, will no longer be seeing patients at MMC’s Outpatient Clinic. A podiatrist who will focus on nursing home patients and another who will see patients in the Outpatient Clinic are being sought.

The CMS COVID Vaccine Mandate will go into effect February 14, 2022. Healthcare employees who have not received the vaccine or obtained an exemption, will not be able to continue working.

Sometime this spring, representatives of the Delta Grant Project will produce a video, spotlighting MMC’s accomplishments during its past three years of participating in the project. Some community landmarks will also be featured in the video.

The East Wing renovation project is continuing to progress very well. Although the projected completion date of the construction will be around the end of April, there are still some things that will need to be done, such as the installation of the nurse call system, before the area will be ready for occupancy.

The Board approved the personal financial disclosure statements for Lisa Twidwell and Joe Barnhouse, which are required annually by the state.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be March 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0