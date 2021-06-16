Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 9, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, SNF/ICF Director of Nursing; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The residents of Stockhoff Nursing Home enjoyed their second annual fair May 19. Approximately 20 residents will be going to the casino in Cape Girardeau June 30.
The MMC Rural Health Clinic will again be offering sports physicals. These will be combined with well-child visits.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Ghee Ghee’s food truck in the parking lot at Madison Medical Center May 27. Ghee Ghee’s will be returning to MMC June 24.
The walls of the RHC hallway and the hospital hallway are both undergoing some minor refurbishing.
The Board approved a bid from GE for a new anesthesia machine.
A bid from Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc. was approved by the Board for installing a new HVAC chiller system in the hospital.
A bid from Cape Winair for eleven rooftop air conditioning units was approved by the Board.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be July 14, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.