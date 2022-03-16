Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met March 9, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

There are currently no COVID cases in the nursing home. Activity groups are now able to come back in the facility.

Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home CNAs now have the opportunity to attend CMT classes at UNITEC. Two CNA’s have already completed the course, and several others are interested in attending. The next eight-week course will start in April. Through the facility’s agreement with UNITEC and the high school, six students were able to begin CNA training this week in the nursing home.

A complaint survey was conducted in the nursing home March 4, by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The complaint was found to be unsubstantiated.

MMC’s new Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Daytona Brown, has completed the lettering on the facility’s emergency response trailer, which will now be available for use at public events.

Cheryl Akers, FNP-C, began work this week in MMC’s Urgent Care Clinic. She will share the patient load with Alanna Guess, FNP-C, who has been working in the clinic since last year.

The renovation work on MMC’s East Wing is continuing to progress well. An initial inspection is being done today by a representative from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Another inspection will be done when the project is completed.

The Board reviewed information concerning the local Use Tax issue that will be on the ballot in April. A use tax is a tax on the purchase of goods by Missouri residents from out-of-state vendors.

MMC’s Electronic Health Records – Meaningful Use/Promoting Interoperability project for 2021 for the hospital and clinics has been completed and filed. Work will now begin on the project for 2022.

Upcoming strategic planning goals for MMC will include customer care and employee engagement and satisfaction.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., April 13, 2022, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

