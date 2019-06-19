The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
MMC employees were at the Black River Electric Coop’s annual meeting, June 1, to do blood sugar screenings and at Sargent Construction June 3 for employee health screenings.
The residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home enjoyed a very successful fair May 22, which they hope to do again next year. Other recent activities for the residents include a “Canvas and Cork” painting party for the ladies on June 5th and a “Beer and Barbecue” for the men on June 13th to celebrate Father’s Day.
MMC will begin contracting sometime in August with SeniorDent, Inc., a company that provides dental care to residents of long-term care facilities. Since the services are provided through SeniorDent’s mobile facilities, residents do not have to be transported to another location for dental care.
MMC’s Rural Health Clinic recently provided 17 free physicals for the Boy Scouts, and free sports physicals will once again be offered June 13 and July 11 for Fredericktown athletes and June 20 for those from Ironton.
MMC is providing pre-employment physicals for employees of the recently opened Cobalt Mines in Fredericktown. The hospital also hopes to provide Worker’s Comp services for the company.
The 97th Annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention will be held this year on November 6, 7, and 8, at the Margaritaville Lake Resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A Resort) in Osage Beach.
The annual survey of the nursing home was conducted May 13 – 16 and went very well . June 17th is the completion date for correcting the deficiencies cited during this survey. After that date, there will be either a desk review or a return visit by the surveyors.
The Board reviewed a quote from Tox Review, LLC, for employee drug testing. These tests are currently being sent to AEL, but the quote from Tox Review will be considered and discussed again at next month’s meeting.
MMC has applied for a MHA Flex Grant, which would pay for a cost report review for the facility.
MMC has also applied for a National Rural Health (HRSA) Grant. These funds can be used for an operational review and community care coordination activities. A decision on the awarding of this grant should be received sometime in August.
The Board reviewed a report prepared by MMC’s CFO, showing the annual impact of the Missouri minimum wage increase on the hospital for the next five years. The annual increase in expense will be approximately $117,000. Medicare cost reimbursement is estimated to fund only approximately 15% of this increase.
The Board voted to change its monthly meeting time from 9:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The Board voted to join the Missouri Rural Health Association.
The Board reviewed the nursing home roof replacement project.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Urology for Beneranda Sophia Ford-Glanton, M.D., and allied health professional staff privileges as an Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner for Ashley M. Berneking, AGPCNP-BC.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
