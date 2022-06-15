Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 8, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

A NASCAR-themed Fathers’ Day brunch will be held at the nursing home on June 16th, and a car show will be held on June 23rd in the nursing home parking lot.

Sports physicals will be offered in MMC’s Rural Health Clinic offices throughout the summer.

MMC has a new occupational therapist, Brooke Umfleet. She replaces Susan Krydynski, who left recently.

A new podiatrist, Dr. Norman Buchman, will begin seeing nursing home patients June 9.

The MMC Auxiliary’s “Old Bag” sale and yard sale were both very successful. The “Old Bag” sale is continuing in the front lobby of the hospital.

The East Wing renovation project will be completed as soon as Brockmiller solves a wallboard issue in the resident rooms. Additional staffing will be needed before the wing can be opened for occupancy.

A state survey of MMC’s mammography department was conducted May 23, 2022. There were no deficiencies.

A state inspection of the renovated East Wing was also conducted in May. Only a couple of minor issues were found to need correction. A review of beds was also done, and it was determined that MMC’s number of licensed beds will now be 141, instead of 144.

A federal government (HRSA) survey of MMC’s 340B program will be conducted in July.

The Board discussed a patient service program being offered by a company called New Vision, which currently serves 30 hospitals in Missouri.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be July 13, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

