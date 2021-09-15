Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

Work is progressing on the nursing home patio. Residents were able to go out and enjoy the area on Labor Day. A fishing trip is being planned for the residents on Sept. 30, at Pinecrest Camp.

Infusions of Regen-cov, a new drug that is being used to treat COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms and not requiring hospitalization, are now being administered in the MMC Rural Health Clinic. The infusions are for patients 12 years of age and up, with qualifying health conditions.

Jennifer Penuel, COO, reported that minimum wage will increase by $.85 on January 1, 2022, bringing the hourly rate up to $11.15. On January 1, 2023, the rate will be increased to $12 per hour.

Allan Sucharski, CFO, reported that MMC’s annual audit by CliftonLarsonAllen will begin on Nov. 1.

Weekly COVID testing is continuing in the nursing home. There was one positive test last week (an employee); however, if there are no more positive tests in the next two weeks, the facility will be able to return to once-a-month testing.