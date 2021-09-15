Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Sept. 8, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Melissa Helm, Acute Care Director of Nursing.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Director, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Work is progressing on the nursing home patio. Residents were able to go out and enjoy the area on Labor Day. A fishing trip is being planned for the residents on Sept. 30, at Pinecrest Camp.
Infusions of Regen-cov, a new drug that is being used to treat COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms and not requiring hospitalization, are now being administered in the MMC Rural Health Clinic. The infusions are for patients 12 years of age and up, with qualifying health conditions.
Jennifer Penuel, COO, reported that minimum wage will increase by $.85 on January 1, 2022, bringing the hourly rate up to $11.15. On January 1, 2023, the rate will be increased to $12 per hour.
Allan Sucharski, CFO, reported that MMC’s annual audit by CliftonLarsonAllen will begin on Nov. 1.
Weekly COVID testing is continuing in the nursing home. There was one positive test last week (an employee); however, if there are no more positive tests in the next two weeks, the facility will be able to return to once-a-month testing.
Brockmiller Construction has been awarded the bid for the East Wing renovation project.
MMC’s FY 2022 Operating and Capital Budget for MMC was approved by the Board.
The Board voted to renew MMC’s employee health insurance coverage with Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan. There will be no increase in the rates paid by employees for their coverage.
The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention is scheduled to be held on Nov. 3-5, 2021. Both physical and virtual sessions are planned at this time, but this could change later, depending on the COVID situation.
The DRCHSD 2021 Virtual Summit will be held on September 28-29, 2021 in the MMC board room. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be October 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.