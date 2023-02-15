The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met February 8, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON. Also present: Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen.

Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen, presented MMC’s audited financial statements for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technologist, Betsy Mell, attends the Rotary Club meetings.

Dr. Robert Remis, urologist, is now seeing patients in MMC’s Outpatient Clinic.

MMC is now partnering with the Alpha Gym in Fredericktown to offer discounted memberships to MMC employees.

MMC employees will be able to enroll for Air Evac memberships February 16th & 17th. Sam’s Club memberships will also be offered on February 16th.

MMC has sent a letter of intent to participate in a Missouri Medicaid pilot project called Transformation of Rural Community Health (ToRCH). The project is scheduled to begin January 1, 2024.

The board members were given copies of the board’s confidentiality agreement and Code of Ethics for their review.

The Board reviewed a resolution to amend the facility’s by-laws to add a provision for the removal of a trustee. The resolution will be reviewed again at the March 8, 2023 board meeting.

An employee survey is being done to compare to a survey that was part of the Delta grant project, which MMC has been participating in for the past three years.

Mileage reimbursement for Connie Matthews and Ruth Ann Skaggs, who attended the MHA Convention in November, was approved by the Board.

The Board approved an increase in MMC’s line of credit at First State Community Bank.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be March 8, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the West Main Medical Building.