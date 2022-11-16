 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

MMC
file photo

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met November 9, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

People are also reading…

More than 400 trick-or-treaters stopped by Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home on Halloween. The residents’ annual Christmas craft sale was November 10, in the Gathering Place. November 17, the nursing home residents and staff will enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feast.

November 25, the day after Thanksgiving, the MMC Urgent Care Clinic’s hours will be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The annual MMC Auxiliary Christmas luncheon will be December 13, at 11:30 a.m.

A Christmas celebration and employee recognition ceremony will be held December 16, at 20 p.m. in the nursing home Gathering Place.

MMC administrator, Lisa Twidwell, attended the 100th annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention last week at the Lake of the Ozarks. Board members, Connie Matthews and Ruth Ann Skaggs also attended. Next year’s convention will be held at Union Station in St. Louis.

MMC’s phone system was switched from Big River Telephone to AT&T during the past month.

Changes to the nursing home Medicaid reimbursement rates began taking place July 1, 2022.

The Board gave final approval of the LAGERS Pension Plan Rule of 80 proposal, which was first presented to them at the September 14, 2022 board meeting.

Christmas bonuses for all full time and part time employees were approved by the Board.

Pay scale revisions were approved by the Board.

The Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building will now be known as the West Main Medical Building.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be December 14, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the West Main Medical Building.

