Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met April 13, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Kent Marler. Board members absent: Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Upcoming events for the nursing home residents include a trip to the Casino in Cape Girardeau on May 20, a Mothers’ Day brunch, and, later this summer, the Foothills Car Club will once again present a car show.

MMC will again be sponsoring the Diaper Derby at the Azalea Festival on May 7.

The “Move Madison County” group will hold a health and wellness marathon throughout the month of May, with a celebration at the end of the month on May 31. Other events will be held in June and July.

The MMC Auxiliary hosted the MAHA (Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries) District 6 annual meeting on April 12, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The MMC Auxiliary will hold its annual yard sale and “Old Bag” sale on June 4 in the front parking lot of the hospital.

The construction phase of the East Wing renovation project will be finished at the end of April. The nurse call system will be installed in May and beds will be delivered. A state survey of the area will have to be done before it can be opened for use.

There are currently no COVID cases in the hospital or nursing home.

The Avel telehealth system is now being used in the E.R. The system provides telemedicine backup and support for the E.R. doctors and nurses, which is especially helpful to rural hospitals.

MMC recently received approval for a Delta grant in the amount of $214,000 to use for IT equipment updates in the facility.

MMC’s strategic plan for 2022 – 2026 was approved.

Two MMC board members will be attending the 2022 MHA Leadership Forum May 5-6, in Lake Ozark, MO.

The Board approved allied health professional staff privileges for Krista N. Covert, FNP-BC, Phylicia D. Grossich, FNP-BC, Tara R. Skurat, FNP-BC, and Mark T. Kellogg, CRNA, E.R. privileges for Charles T. Dodson, D.O., and consulting staff telemedicine hospitalist privileges for Sandeep Kochar, M.D., April Lauer, M.D., and Sanya Raad, M.D.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Wednesday, May 11, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

