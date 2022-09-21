Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met September 14, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Several residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home attended a Cardinal baseball game September 8.

Everyone at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home would like to thank former employee, Lori Griffin, and her family for their recent donation of a homemade quilt to be raffled to raise money for the activities department.

Scott Reid of the Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger law firm will be taking over as MMC’s attorney when Dan Fall, who has served in this capacity for many years, assumes the position of Associate Judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit Court January 1, 2023. Fall will be replacing Rob Fulton, who is retiring.

Dr. Martha McGraw, who was a member of MMC’s medical staff for 32 years, died August 30, 2022. She will be greatly missed by everyone in her hospital “family.”

The Board is continuing to explore the possibility of implementing a new inpatient service program being offered by the New Vision company.

The BJC Parkland Senior Support program has been closed. This further limits the number of mental health resources available in the area.

The Madison Medical Center Home Health Agency will officially be closed September 30, 2022.

The Board approved an increase in employee health insurance premiums.

As part of MMC’s Employee Retention Plan, the Board discussed its intention to approve implementation of the LAGERS Rule of 80 proposal. Final approval will be voted on after the end of the required 45-day disclosure period.

MMC’s FY 2023 Operating and Capital Budgets were approved by the Board.

The Board approved a bid from Ron’s Glass Company for the replacement of its employee entrance door.

The 100th Annual MHA Convention is being held Nov. 2-4, 2022 at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Oct. 12, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.