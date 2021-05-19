Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met May 12, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, SNF/ICF Director of Nursing; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The residents of Stockhoff will hold a fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 19. There will be a variety of fair foods, such as corn dogs, cotton candy, and snow cones for the residents to enjoy. Activities will include face-painting, a petting zoo, and the selection of a fair queen.
Two long-time MMC employees have retired. Peggy Presnell, RD, who has managed the Dietary Department since 2008, is “semi-retiring.” She will only work part time, beginning May 20. Karen Baker, who began working at MMC in 1990 in the Medical Records Department, then transferred to the Physical Therapy Department a few years ago, retired earlier this month.
Missouri’s participation in the federal pandemic unemployment programs will end June 12.
MMC is in the process of applying for a grant through the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) program to pay for an EHR (electronic health records) system in the nursing home.
Although Medicaid expansion was approved by the voters in Missouri last year, the state legislature has voted not to fund the program.
Missouri Medicaid has proposed an outpatient fee schedule payment plan that is estimated to result in hundreds of thousands of dollars being cut from payments to Missouri hospitals.
MMC’s group purchasing organization through SSM will be changing from Premier to Vizient.
At their meeting May 10, 2021, the Madison County commissioners gave their approval for the refinancing of MMC’s bonds through L.J. Hart & Company.
The Board approved an addendum to the MMC Medical staff by-laws that will now allow the medical staff to meet quarterly, instead of monthly. Meetings will now be held in March, June, September and December of each year.
The Board approved reimbursement to Ruth Ann Skaggs for pots of flowers she purchased for outside the nursing home and the hospital main entrance.
The Board approved a bid from Precision Foundation to replace one of MMC’s parking lots. The Board approved a bid from Siemens for a 128-slice CT machine. The Board agreed that bids for a new anesthesia machine should be obtained.
The Board approved allied health professional staff privileges for two nurse practitioners, Nicole Nissen, FNP-BC and Chasidy Darnell, FNP-C, to provide wound care in the nursing home.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be 9 a.m., June 9, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.