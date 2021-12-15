Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Dec. 8, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The residents of Stockhoff and employees enjoyed a Christmas party Dec. 5. Residents and their family members have been given the opportunity to set up private Christmas celebrations in a reserved area throughout the month of December.

As of December 1, 2021, Dr. Brian Martin, podiatrist, is no longer seeing patients at MMC.

The MMC Auxiliary Christmas luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the board room.

The Holy Grounds Coffee Truck was in the Madison Medical Center E.R. parking lot on Dec. 10.

A preliminary injunction was issued last week by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri against the CMS COVID Mandate, which called for health care workers to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5 and to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. A federal judge has now made the injunction nationwide. The injunction could become permanent, or it could be lifted at any time, so the future of the mandate is uncertain. In preparation for the possibility that the mandate is reinstated, MMC is continuing to work on compliance.

The MMC Auxiliary Gift Shop will be open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

There are currently no new COVID cases in the nursing home. Testing is continuing for staff, but only for those who are not vaccinated.

The Home Health QAPI (Quality Assessment/Performance Improvement) Program and the 2020/2021 MMC QAPI Summary Review were approved by the Board.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., Jan. 12, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

