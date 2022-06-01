Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met May 11, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Several of the residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home were able to enjoy watching the Azalea Parade, May 8. A Mother’s Day brunch was held May 6.

A wireless nurse call system was installed in the nursing home.

MMC once again sponsored the Diaper Derby during the Azalea Festival May 7. MMC’s Emergency Response Trailer and some employees were in the Azalea parade May 8.

MMC board members, Connie Matthews and Ruth Ann Skaggs, attended the MHA 2022 Leadership Forum on May 5-6 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

The construction portion of MMC’s East Wing renovation project has almost been completed by the Brockmiller Construction Company. A survey of the wing by the State is expected to take place by the end of this month. Attention will then be focused on staffing and final preparations for occupancy.

The Madison Medical Center Home Health Agency’s Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) report was approved by the Board.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will June 8, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

