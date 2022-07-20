 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

  0
MMC
file photo

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met July 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

People are also reading…

MOVE Madison County is having a “Summer Splash Challenge,” which began July 1 and ends July 31.

Effective July 16, 2022, a nationwide number (988) will be available for calls from people who are experiencing mental health emergencies.

The Board approved an increase in the travel/mileage reimbursement rate for MMC employees from $.50/mile to $.60/mile.

The Board approved Allied Health Professional staff privileges for Cheryl L. Akers, FNP-C, Kelly N. Schelich, FNP-C, and Barbara J. Anderson, CRNA; consulting staff privileges in radiology for CRG radiologists, Ryan Birlew, M.D., and Daniel Cranford, M.D.; and consulting staff privileges for three Avel eCARE telemedicine hospitalists, Adnan Aldurah, M.D., Wahab Khan, M.D., and Randolph Reister, M.D.

Thank you to Sargent’s Construction for sponsoring the tree removal service to spruce up our nursing home entrance.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be August 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

