Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.

Conversion of MMC’s current employee health insurance plan to the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan is now underway.

Plans for renovating the East Wing area of the nursing home are being reviewed and discussed.

The 340B Pharmacy Program has been beneficial to MMC and many other rural hospitals; however, some new parameters may start legal action to try to have the program reduced or eliminated.

Remodeling is underway on the Eagle Ridge bathroom in the nursing home. It will take approximately 2 months to complete.