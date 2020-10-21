Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met at October 14, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home residents continue to be free of any COVID-19 cases. Testing of nursing home staff members is continuing.
Nursing Home residents will receive flu shots this week. The residents will enjoy tours of the fall leaves October 15 and 16. Transportation will be provided by SMTS. A Halloween parade will be held at 2 p.m. on October 30. It will start at the Armory and pass in front of the nursing home on South Wood Avenue.
Residents and their family members have been using the patio outside the nursing home dining room for safe visits; however, since the weather will be cold soon, another area will need to be found for visiting. Options are currently being reviewed.
The Arcadia Valley Family Clinic, which MMC has operated in Pilot Knob for a number of years, will be closing October 30, due to low volume.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Conversion of MMC’s current employee health insurance plan to the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan is now underway.
Plans for renovating the East Wing area of the nursing home are being reviewed and discussed.
The 340B Pharmacy Program has been beneficial to MMC and many other rural hospitals; however, some new parameters may start legal action to try to have the program reduced or eliminated.
Remodeling is underway on the Eagle Ridge bathroom in the nursing home. It will take approximately 2 months to complete.
The County Commission has approved part of MMC’s second request for funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The money will be used for patient monitors in the emergency room and the operating room.
The Board members were given copies of MMC’s Mission, Vision & Values statements to review for their approval at next month’s meeting.
The Board reviewed two options for changes to the MMC employee retirement plan (LAGERS).
The MMC Medical Staff Committee Members List, which was approved by the medical staff at its Sept. 28 meeting, was approved by the Board.
Three bids for concrete for the parking lot from the Slaughter Building to West Main Street were reviewed by the Board.
The Board approved a bid from Boston Scientific for a new Cosman G4 RFA (radio frequency ablation) generator, which is used in the O.R. for pain management procedures.
The Board approved a bid from Fujinon for upgraded scope equipment for the O.R.
The board approved the reappointment applications of 4 active staff members, 2 courtesy staff members, 20 consulting staff members, 20 allied health professional staff members, 8 EMC E.R. physicians, and 30 CRG radiologists. Reappointments are done every two years, as required by state law.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will November 11, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!