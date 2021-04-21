Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

On April 1, MMC began utilizing the services of telemedicine hospitalists through Avera eCare. Nurses can use the service to ask the remote physicians questions about patient care, and the physicians can do virtual visits with patients, if needed.

Stockhoff Nursing Home’s annual licensing survey was conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on March 22 – 25, 2021. Although there have been six infection control surveys of the nursing home (with no deficiencies) since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, this is the first regular annual survey since 2019. The 2020 survey had to be cancelled, due to the pandemic.

Unscheduled indoor daytime visits to the nursing home are now being allowed again under federal regulations. Visitors must still wear masks and perform a health check when they enter. A maximum of five visitors at a time per resident is being encouraged.

MMC will once again sponsor the Diaper Derby at the Azalea Festival. The event, which was last held inside Stockhoff Nursing Home, will have to be held this year at an outside location, which has not yet been determined.