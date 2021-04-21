Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met April 14, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, SNF/ICF Director of Nursing; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
On April 1, MMC began utilizing the services of telemedicine hospitalists through Avera eCare. Nurses can use the service to ask the remote physicians questions about patient care, and the physicians can do virtual visits with patients, if needed.
Stockhoff Nursing Home’s annual licensing survey was conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on March 22 – 25, 2021. Although there have been six infection control surveys of the nursing home (with no deficiencies) since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, this is the first regular annual survey since 2019. The 2020 survey had to be cancelled, due to the pandemic.
Unscheduled indoor daytime visits to the nursing home are now being allowed again under federal regulations. Visitors must still wear masks and perform a health check when they enter. A maximum of five visitors at a time per resident is being encouraged.
MMC will once again sponsor the Diaper Derby at the Azalea Festival. The event, which was last held inside Stockhoff Nursing Home, will have to be held this year at an outside location, which has not yet been determined.
MMC recently received its second payment from the Local Government COVID-19 Relief Funds. These funds were distributed to the states last year by the federal government, and the state governments distributed them to the counties. The county commissioners have been responsible for distributing the funds to county governmental organizations, including Madison Medical Center.
The Board reviewed a research paper prepared by local geologist, William Jud, titled “Possible Precambrian Asteroid Impact Structure in Southeast Missouri and Effects on Geology and Public Health.” The study suggests the possibility of a link between the high incidence of cancer and kidney disease in southeast Missouri and the impact of a large asteroid over 1,500,000,000 years ago. This material is available to the public for anyone who would like to review it.
The Board gave its annual approval of the personal financial disclosure statements for Lisa Twidwell, CEO, and Joe Barnhouse, Director of Purchasing.
The Board reviewed and approved a summary of MMC’s major uses of CARES funds during the past year. In addition to a number of repair/replacement projects in both the hospital and nursing home, respiratory therapy equipment has been purchased, and plans are to purchase an upgraded CT scanner and an upgraded ultrasound machine, both with newer technology that will enhance the facility’s ability to treat COVID patients.
The Board approved a project to replace the roof over the hospital and the rural health clinics after all bids have been received.
The Board approved the purchase of a new HVAC chiller after updated bids are received.
After reviewing bids from First State Bank and L J Hart & Company for refinancing MMC’s 2008 series bonds in order to obtain better interest rates, the Board approved the bid from L J Hart & Company.
The Board approved the purchase of a CT and an ultrasound system.
The Board approved consulting staff membership and hospitalist privileges for thirteen Avera eCare hospitalist telemedicine practitioners.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be May 12, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.