The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met March 13, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Kent Marler. Board members absent: Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO. Also present: Dana Dahl, Vice-President of Membership Services for the Missouri Hospital Association.

Dana Dahl, Vice-President of Membership Services for the Missouri Hospital Association, gave a brief presentation to the Board, explaining how MHA provides support and resources to all the hospitals in the state. There are only three hospitals in the state that are not MHA members. Dahl functions as a liaison between hospital CEO’s and MHA.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, acute care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, nursing home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, director of physician practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.

The Board discussed the results of the hospital state survey which was conducted Feb. 25 – March 1, 2019.

A complaint survey of the nursing home was conducted March 6. Only one of the three allegations that prompted the survey was substantiated and did not result in a deficiency for the facility.

Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, an interventional cardiologist from Farmington, is interested in seeing patients at MMC.

The Board discussed the need for a new roof for the nursing home.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be April 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

