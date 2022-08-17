Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Aug. 10, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Several Stockhoff residents will be attending a Cardinal baseball game Sept. 8.

Sports physicals are still being offered in MMC’s Rural Health Clinic offices.

MMC will be performing health screenings for the Fredericktown R-1 School District Aug. 17.

The Lemonade House Grille Food Truck will be at MMC Aug. 18.

There will be a BBQ lunch for MMC staff Aug. 23.

The Board approved a $5 per day increase in nursing home room rates.

The Board discussed some employee retention plan ideas.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.