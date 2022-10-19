Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Oct. 12, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs and Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Several nursing home residents will enjoy a fall leaf tour Oct. 20. The residents of Stockhoff will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. The residents’ Christmas craft sale will be Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dr. Ford, the urologist who has been seeing patients in MMC’s Outpatient Clinic for the past three years, will no longer be coming to the facility after Dec. 31. MMC is working with another urologist, Dr. Remis, to fill this position.

Dr. Patrick O’Hara is now the physician contact for the Madison County Health Department, as well as the Fredericktown School District.

The MMC Staff Chili Cook Off will be Oct. 28. MMC employees will be participating in Freakytown, October 29.

MMC’s annual audit will take place the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.

The Board approved a bid from MLR Concrete and Mitchell Construction for concrete work at both the nursing home and hospital main entrances.

The Board approved E.R. privileges for Kalugotla Shivaram, M.D., an EMC emergency room physician; consulting staff privileges in radiology for two CRG radiologists, Christopher P. Murdock, D.O, and James T. Dixon, M.D.; consulting staff privileges in podiatry for Norman Buchman, DPM; consulting staff membership in emergency room telemedicine privileges for Avel eCARE physician Lucas Paul Mailander, M.D.; and consulting staff membership in hospitalist telemedicine privileges for Avel eCARE physician Muhammad Asif, M.D.

The Board approved the reappointment of 108 members of MMC’s medical staff. This number includes all active, courtesy, and consulting staff members, as well as allied health professional staff members. Also included in this number are the EMC E.R. physicians, the CRG radiologists, the Avel eCARE telemedicine hospitalists and the Avel eCARE E.R. telemedicine physicians. Reappointments are done every two years.

The Board also approved the revised Medical Staff Committee Members list, which is also done every two years.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.