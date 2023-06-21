The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 14, 2023, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Cafe`and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technologist, Betsy Mell, attends the Rotary Club meetings.

A Father’s Day Brunch will be held on Friday, June 16th, for the male residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home.

Since CMS repealed the COVID mandate on June 5, 2023, MMC employees are no longer required to be vaccinated. The facility, however, must still report vaccination data for employees and residents at least until the end of 2024.

Dr. Michael Yankowitz will begin providing podiatry services at MMC in July. He will be here in Suite D two Tuesdays each month.

The Board reviewed and compared the results and findings from the Employee Engagement Survey that began in 2019.

The Board reviewed an example of the Employee Salary/Benefit summary that was recently provided to each MMC employee.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the West Main Medical Building.