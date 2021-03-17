Madison Medical Center March 10 Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees March 10, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
Beth Simmons, MMC’s new Marketing Manager and Community Champion, was introduced to the Board. Beth, who is also the current president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, has several years of experience in marketing in the local area, including working with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, Serenity Hospice Care, and the March of Dimes.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Work is progressing quickly on the Eagle Ridge bathroom remodeling project in the nursing home. The asbestos removal was completed in the old East Wing of the nursing home, so the remodeling of that area is expected to begin in the next couple of months.
There will be a Book Fair in the front lobby of the hospital on March 25-26.
A Request for Proposal for refinancing the hospital’s bonds has been issued.
Physician prescriptions for controlled substances are being switched to an all-electronic format throughout the state. MMC’s providers are in the process of getting set up for this change.
MMC’s annual CAH report was approved by the Board.
MMC has been approved for a 3-year Avera Telehealth Emergency Room grant, sponsored by the Missouri Rural Health Association and the Missouri Foundation for Health.
The Board approved MMC’s new tuition assistance program, which will now allow a maximum of $5,000 per year and a lifetime maximum of $15,000 for employees who wish to pursue a degree, certification or licensure in an area that meets the facility’s employment needs. Employees will now be eligible for the program after six months of employment instead of one year.
The Board voted to maintain MMC’s current employee raise cap at 3%.
COVID-19 testing for nursing home employees has been decreased to once a month now instead of weekly. MMC is continuing to provide testing for the public; however, the demand for these tests has gone down considerably.
The Board approved proceeding with the replacement of windows in the old west wing hospital area.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will April 14, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.