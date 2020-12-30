Madison Medical receives first COVID-19 vaccinations

Twidwell said the employee flow was the hardest to anticipate. So, now that they know what to expect on that part, the second round should go fine.

"Everyone was very excited to see this vaccine process get started for our community," Twidwell said. "We are all anxious to get this pandemic behind us. I'd like to give a huge thanks again to SoutheastHEALTH for taking the lead to start getting this vaccine out to local hospitals."

With the approval of Moderna’s vaccine, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the announcement of a second vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 is great news for the people of Missouri.

“The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians," Parson said. "While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season."

According to his update on Dec. 23, Parson said more than 23,000 vaccines have been administered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff so far.