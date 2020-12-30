Madison Medical receives first COVID-19 vaccinations

Madison County received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 23 as 80 vaccinations were given at Madison Medical Center thanks to a partnership with SoutheastHEALTH.
Staff members were eager to receive their dose and the process moved quickly as the 80 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were administered in just a two-hour time frame.
Madison Medical Center CEO Lisa Twidwell said she was excited when she received the call from SoutheastHEALTH, just two days before vaccination day. She said she though it would take longer to get the vaccine to the rural areas.
"When we think about the millions of people that want the vaccine, the idea of pushing it out so fast is definitely a challenge," Twidwell said. "It was though SoutheastHEALTH's dedication to rural healthcare in Missouri that we were able to get access to it so fast."
Twidwell said the whole process was a lot to put together with short notice, but everyone at Madison Medical Center was willing to pitch in and get it accomplished.
Southeast sent three employees to oversee the distribution of the vaccine clinic. Participants from Madison Medical Center who helped make the process a success were Dana Fults, Carol Hyatt, Crystal Edmond, Sally Dettling, Melissa Johnson, Sharon Davis, Sue Tomlinson, Angie Menz, Chelsi Francis, Dave Pierson, Sheila Kemp, Joe Barnhouse, Becky Dube, and Kristen Starkey.
Twidwell said the employee flow was the hardest to anticipate. So, now that they know what to expect on that part, the second round should go fine.
"Everyone was very excited to see this vaccine process get started for our community," Twidwell said. "We are all anxious to get this pandemic behind us. I'd like to give a huge thanks again to SoutheastHEALTH for taking the lead to start getting this vaccine out to local hospitals."
With the approval of Moderna’s vaccine, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the announcement of a second vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 is great news for the people of Missouri.
“The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians," Parson said. "While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season."
According to his update on Dec. 23, Parson said more than 23,000 vaccines have been administered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff so far.
“There are over 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A, which will take several weeks to complete,” the update said. “State and local governments and health care partners are administering vaccines to those recipients as efficiently as possible. “
He said there are currently 285 facilities across the state that are approved to administer the vaccine to Phase 1 eligible recipients within their facility.
“More than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming days and weeks,” Parson added. “Vaccinators have been approved in all geographic regions of Missouri, and more will continue to be brought onboard to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently.”
To learn more about the vaccine visit the state’s vaccine website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/facts/
