Another production by New York based Theaterworks USA is coming to Farmington.

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.

Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic.

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the City of Farmington present another family-friendly Theaterworks USA production, The Magic School Bus, a musical based on the book by Marshall Pailet, at 2 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Centene Center in Farmington.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and are available now, at the Civic Center, #2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington. Tickets may also be charged by phone at 573-756-0900.

The show runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for grades K through 5.

Theaterworks USA is a New York based not-for-profit organization that produces high caliber, engaging theater that fosters an appreciation for the art form amongst expansive audiences, giving all generations something to enjoy.

For more information, call the office at 573-518-2125. Financial assistance for this project is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

