OMG Josh
Don’t miss out on a fun and exciting magic show with special guest Oh My Gosh Josh at the Ozark Regional Library during the summer reading program, A Universe of Stories at 2 p.m, June 17.

If you’ve seen Oh My Gosh Josh at your library before, you have probably met his best friend Totally-Normal-Bob Definitely-Not-An-Alien. But did you know Bob can travel through space and time?

OMG Josh and Bob will lead you through the Dewey Dimensions where silly space adventures abound! You'll meet a reptilian alien who causes mayhem and magically reads minds, a martian who has a dire warning about Earth’s future, and of course the Evil Count Schmoopy who wants to put a stop to the fun.

Don’t worry. Universal Information will save the day when we find the answer together. Come along for this exciting comedic show full of books, magic, circus stunts and audience participation! Oh My Gosh Josh will be at the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown at 2 p.m., June 17. 

For more information, call the library at 573-546-2615 or visit their website at http://ozarkregional.org/

All programs are free of charge. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State.

