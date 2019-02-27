Try 1 month for 99¢
Students Selected For MAJHAA All-Conference Band

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School students, from left, Isaac Yount, trumpet; Kiera Lett, trombone; Emma Wengler, flute; and Patience Garland, clarinet were selected to perform in the MAJHAA All-Conference Band.

 Provided
