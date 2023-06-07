Come hear about the efforts of Furever Paws & Claws Rescue and meet some of their foster dogs. We will also create a tug toy from t-shirts generously donated by Madison County Sheltered Workshop and Madison County Senior Thrift Store.

Participants are welcome to bring a bag of Purina dog food to donate to Furever Paws & Claws. This program is best for ages four and older.

Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Monday, June 12th, at 10 AM

Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Monday, June 12th, at 2 PM

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program.