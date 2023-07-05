Noelle Wagner, educator and chef, will teach participants how to create a delectable spring roll using local farm ingredients from Grown & Gathered Heirloom Farm.
This is a perfect family activity. Limited spots available.
Registration is required.
Sign up for this program at ozarkregional.org. Best for ages 10 and older.
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Tuesday, July 18th, at 2 PM
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Friday, July 21st, at 2 PM
Suzette Spitzmiller is Head of Programming at Ozark Regional Library. She can be reached at 573-546-2615 or sspitzmiller@ozarkregional.org