Make Your Own Charms Class

The Fredericktown branch of Ozark Regional Library is holding a "Make Your Own Charms" class, at 6 p.m, Tuesday, March 22.

The class is a free, hands-on tutorial to make two adorable clay octopus charms. The charms can be used as earrings or be put onto key chains, bracelets, or necklaces.

All tools will be provided, including the clay.

Sharp tools will be used during the class and there is an age advisory of 10 or older.

The class only has a limited amount of spots available and registration is encouraged. Reserve your spot at the front desk of the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library located at 115 W. Main, Fredericktown.

