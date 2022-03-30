Make your vote count, April 5

April 5, voters will be asked to come out and cast their vote on multiple ballot measures as well as one contested race. A copy of the ballot can be found on page 7 of this week's issue of the Democrat News.

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election for mayor, with three candidates on the ballot, Donald E. Reese, incumbent Kelly Korokis and Travis Parker.

There are three ballot measures on the ballot.

The City of Fredericktown and Madison County are both asking the citizens to vote on whether or not the entities can collect a "use tax."

The city measure will appear on the ballot as, "Shall the City of Fredericktown, Missouri Madison County, Missouri impose a local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?"

The county measure reads: "Shall the County of Madison, Missouri impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?"

The Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department is asking the voters to pass a proposition for the "Incorporation of Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District," April 5.

The wording on the ballot reads, "Shall there be incorporated a fire protection district named Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District, and shall the district have the authority to levy a tax of thirty (30 cents) per $100 of assessed value?"

There are multiple uncontested races, which will also appear on the ballot.

The City of Fredericktown has one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III up for election with Eddie Shankle filed for Ward I, incumbent Daytona Brown for Ward II and incumbent Jim Miller for Ward III.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Two candidates have filed, Jane Kopitsky and incumbent Leo Francis.

The Madison County Ambulance District has two positions open. Bill Sonderman and Roger Stevens have filed.

Madison Medical Center has one open position. Connie Matthews has filed.

In the City of Marquand, the position of mayor and alderman Ward I and Ward II are up for reelection. Incumbent Sheralyn Gorse has filed for mayor, incumbent Jeffery Tylor Rhodes has filed for Ward I and Phillip Karn has filed for Ward II.

The Marquand-Zion School District has two open board positions. Incumbents Jo Dunn and Leslie Stafford have filed.

