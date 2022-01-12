Making a snow day count

Many of us look back on snow days of our youth with fondness. It was a day where all school work was put on hold and instead the day was spent playing outside, watching television and drinking cocoa.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about how we conduct our lives, but nobody thought it would change the way we look at snow days. However that is exactly what happened.

School districts in Missouri are now allowed, by statute, to use up to 36 hours as Alternative Methods of Instruction, AMI, for exceptional situations such as inclement weather, power outages, a pandemic, among other things.

Last week Fredericktown R-I School District took a classic snow day on Thursday but on Friday chose to use its first AMI day. Students were each given a packet with school work at the beginning of the school year.

On Thursday night ,the district announced it would take an AMI day and that parents and students could now open the packets. Some buildings offered the work digitally, others passed out new copies before dismissal on Wednesday, and all of them were available to help parents and students with questions.

"Last week, prior to forecasted weather, teachers reminded students about their AMI packets and distributed additional packets if needed," FHS Principal Craig Gibbs said. "This is our first time using an AMI day, so I am hoping students took advantage of this and completed their assignments."

FALC Principal Eddie Dunivan said his building was ready for the AMI day but did have a couple glitches. He said these will only prepare them for a better outcome next time.

"Communication is very important to us, and we have set up a very structured system through our Facebook page and Remind text messaging," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "Almost all of the teachers were able to contact their parents on Thursday evening to provide additional instruction and support and they were available to respond to parents' questions as needed."

Clauser said parents have commented that the packets from FES were well organized. He said teachers selected work that reinforced concepts that had been taught up to this point of the year and tried to keep the amount of work manageable for both parents and students.

"We had great participation from our students, especially considering this our first attempt at providing AMI," Clauser said. "For those who were unable to complete the packet at home, teachers will make sure the students have the opportunity to complete them this week."

Clauser said it is not about whether or not a students does the work, but it is more about what they have learned from it.

"We want to make sure that not being in the classroom for that day is not a hindrance to that learning," Clauser said.

The use of the AMI day will allow the missed day to be counted as a day of school and prevent the students from having to make up the day later in the school year.

"We decided to use an AMI day on Friday due to already missing three days prior," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "Two following the October storms and one snow day, Jan. 6. The decision to use AMI is considered carefully by taking into account how many days we have already missed, whether or not our students prepared and understand the expectations, and whether or not it looks like we will be out of school for several days."

Starkey said AMI days allow the district some flexibility to continue the students education while not physically present at school which has been especially important during the current pandemic.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

