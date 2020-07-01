Making prom happen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just weeks after the Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom was officially canceled a group of parents have come together to make it happen after all.

"The kids shouldn't have to lose these high school moments," Fredericktown Junior Mom Tracy Armes said. "These kids deserve a prom."

Armes said, sometimes if you want something, you have to look out of the box to make it happen.

"Hopefully this is a life lesson for these students," Armes said. "Everyone cares about their futures and if you want it, get it."

Armes said the entire prom situation has been a big question in everyone's head. She said many thought since they had graduation they would surely have prom.

"Most juniors and seniors had already bought tuxes, dresses and the prom court had been announced," Armes said. "Girls had started tanning and having hair and makeup appointments planned."

Armes said she started asking about prom in April, and even at that time, a parent sponsored prom was being discussed.