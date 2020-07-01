Making prom happen

Just weeks after the Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom was officially canceled a group of parents have come together to make it happen after all.
"The kids shouldn't have to lose these high school moments," Fredericktown Junior Mom Tracy Armes said. "These kids deserve a prom."
Armes said, sometimes if you want something, you have to look out of the box to make it happen.
"Hopefully this is a life lesson for these students," Armes said. "Everyone cares about their futures and if you want it, get it."
Armes said the entire prom situation has been a big question in everyone's head. She said many thought since they had graduation they would surely have prom.
"Most juniors and seniors had already bought tuxes, dresses and the prom court had been announced," Armes said. "Girls had started tanning and having hair and makeup appointments planned."
Armes said she started asking about prom in April, and even at that time, a parent sponsored prom was being discussed.
"Everything started moving forward, summer school, sports practices and graduation. We figured prom was next," Armes said. "Last week I saw a post that had already been shared three times, with a sad emoji face on Facebook, that Fredericktown canceled 2019-2020 prom. My though was OK, enough is enough, prom will go on if I have to use my basement."
Armes made a post about throwing a prom and quickly scheduled a parent meeting.
"Here we are a month away from the non-traditional Fredericktown High School Junior-Senior Prom 2019-2020," Armes said. "The students are very appreciative. We have received several thank yous for letting them have their night."
Plans have been made to have prom at 6 p.m., July 25 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. Tickets must be purchased in advance by July 15 for $5 each.
There are multiple ways to get your hands on tickets. They can be purchased from Tracy Armes by calling 573-944-4508 or sending her a message on Facebook, or by calling Gwen Hughes at 573-783-2694. They will be available at Country Lane Florist starting July 6, or they can be purchased at the car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 11 at NAPA Auto Parts.
A liability waiver will accompany every ticket, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign.
There are three fundraisers planned for July 11. There will be a car wash at NAPA Auto Parts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a bake sale in front of Country Lane from 8 a.m to 12 p.m., and volunteers will be collecting donations at the intersection by Hardees from 8 a.m. to noon.
Any students who volunteer at the fundraising events will receive free tickets to prom.
"Please join our Facebook page (Fredericktown Prom 2020) and come see all the students and witness the transformation of a normal hall to a place where fairy tales come true," Armes said. "There will be public viewing from 6 to 7 p.m., July 25. We are looking for monetary donations as all of the expenses are paid for by the parents. We are also taking food donations for both the bake sale and prom."
Anyone wanting to donate or help with planning can contact Tracy Ames at 573-944-4508 or come to the parent meeting at 6:30 p.m., July 2 at Beaver Valley Golf Course. Armes said they are in need of volunteers for the fundraisers and for prom night.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
