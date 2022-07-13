Making safety fun

Safety and fun went hand in hand last week as kids gathered at Azalea Park with their bikes for Safety Day.

The Ozark Regional Library, Missouri State Parks, and Shepard Mountain Bike Park, along with a special visit by Fredericktown Police Department's "Safety Pup," provided fun ways for kids to learn about safety and their bikes.

A safety course was set up to teach kids about proper road rules and hand signals. Every child who completed the course was given a memento bike license complete with their photo.

To round out the information, representatives from Shepard Mountain Bike Park had information about bike maintenance and Police Chief Eric Hovis talked about "stranger danger."

Head of Programming at ORL Suzette Spitzmiller said, the idea came from Bryan Bethe of Missouri State Parks. He had previously held a similar event at another park and said the response from the local community was great.

"Ozark Regional Library wanted to provided helmets and connect with our active patrons in a way that can be challenging inside the library," Spitzmiller said. "Also, Shepard Mountain Bike Park recently opened in Ironton, and these events were an excellent bridge to provide families with the accessories and know-how to utilize the park."

Bethel said, the event is a fun activity but also draws attention to kids wearing helmets for safety to avoid serious injury.

"We also spend some time working with the parents drawing attention to documenting their kids information on the alert cards in case there is ever an emergency which requires they give the kids information to law enforcement," Bethel said. "So the kids and parents have fun but also learn some important topics."

Spitzmiller said, kids were so excited to receive their official-looking bike licenses. She said, one child brought their ID back in during a Missouri State Parks program at the library to excitedly show Bethel they still had it.

Bethel was a big part of Safety Day. He taught the children how to do bike hand signals for left and right turns as well as what to do when they encounter a stop or yield sign.

Missouri State Parks also provided take-home safety guides for parents to document important details of their children such as fingerprints, in case of emergency.

Bethel said, all the kids and parents learned how wearing a helmet is essential for protecting children from traumatic brain injuries, which would affect them for the rest of their lives.

Thanks to generous sponsors, free helmets were given to children throughout the event. During the Fredericktown event, July 7, and the Pilot Knob event, June 25, roughly 50 helmets were distributed.

Spitzmiller said, Dr. Joseph Cangas, founder of Helmets First!, generously offered a donation letter, ordered all of the helmets and donor labels, and shipped them to ORL.

"Helmets First! is a non-profit started by a pediatrician that partners with St. Louis area police to fit and provide free helmets to local children," Spitzmiller said. "They covered the shipping costs and even gave us some free helmets with our order."

The helmet sponsors included Cap America, Iron County Medical Center, Rebecca McClanahan, Iron County Farm Bureau, and Ronnie Gibbs at American Family Insurance.

The City of Fredericktown and the City of Pilot Knob donated bikes for a raffle and six bikes went to local children.

"We would like to thank Chief Eric Hovis and Fredericktown Police Department's mascot 'Safety Pup' for coming to speak to the children, Mayor Travis Parker and the City of Fredericktown for donating bikes," Spitzmiller said. "We would like to thank the Pilot Knob Police Department for assisting at the event and the City of Pilot Knob and Mayor Shelby Chan for donating bikes. We would also like to thank all of the attendees for coming to support our events."

This event reached more than 100 kids and adults and hopefully helped to keep local youth safe as they continue to learn and grow.

The Ozark Regional Library and Missouri State Parks will join forces once again as they host Geocaching and Orienteering events next week.

At 10 a.m., July 21 at Azalea Park this event will teach people how to use maps and compasses and will have a fun, search-and-find component. It's best for ages 10 and older.