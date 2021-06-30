Making Stop Motion featuring Missouri's Endangered Animals

Area youth were asked to use their imagination during the Stop Motion: Missouri's Endangered Animals Class, June 25 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The class drew a lot of interest as there was not an empty seat in the room.
The library supplied each participant with a stop motion kit complete with clay, building bricks, a stage, and a back drop. Using the free Stop Motion Studio app each of them created a clay model of a Missouri endangered species to star in their motion picture.
The two most popular creatures to build were the hellbender salamander and the prairie massasauga snake. Other choices included the greater prairie chicken, american burying beetles, coldwater crayfish, gray bat, redfin darter and the ebonyshell. While each of these are endangered in the state of Missouri, they are not the only creatures to make the list. A list of over 50 Missouri endangered animals and plants can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/field-guide/statuses?status=994
Ozark Regional Library Youth Librarian Aide Suzette Spitzmiller said, everyone she knows loves stop motion, but not many know they have all the tools to do it themselves.
The idea of stop motion is to take a series of photos making slight changes to the clay for each photo. Once combined it will appear as if the object, or in this case Missouri endangered animal, is moving. A 31 second sample video provided by the Stop Motion Studio app consisted of 160 photos.
While the participants were learning their new directorial skills, Spitzmiller said she hoped they would take a way a better understanding of the local endangered species as well.
"Although we have many bright youngsters in our region, none of the participants could name an endangered animal or plant in Missouri," Spitzmiller said. "Almost all of them could name an endangered animal in Africa or Asia. I think it's an education gap that we all need to actively fix either by learning a new plant or animal a day, attending Missouri Department of Conservation or Missouri State Parks programs, or just getting outside and noticing our surroundings."
Spitzmiller said, knowing what is in your backyard and how to take care of it for the future of Missourians is the best gift you can give. She said, all the natural beauty that surrounds us can go away in an instant once we stop fighting to preserve it.
The summer reading program is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
"The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nations libraries and museums," Spitzmiller said. "They advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries and related organizations through grant making, research, and policy development."
Spitzmiller said the IMLS awarded ORL with an $8,000 grant to support this summer's programs. While grant writing is a tedious process, she said it allows ORL to do programs that it is unable to do solely on local funds.
"The summer reading program has been going really well," Spitzmiller said. "We have been having more and more people attend our programs. We have an array of presenters with different skill sets to meet the interests of all sorts of people."
ORL is offering 14 prizes for participants who turn in their reading logs by the end of the summer. This year one lucky family will win four tickets to the St. Louis City Museum.
"We have two story time programs left, We Bee Buzzing and I<3 Art," Spitzmiller said. "We Bee Buzzing will celebrate our pollinators while we read stories on bees, play a honey hunt game, decorate plant pots, and take home pollinator plants. I<3 Art will focus on tales of the trickster and shadow puppetry."
Other events which may interest all ages is the Ozark Tales:Granny's Home Remedies, July 13 and Weave Your Own Story with Brick Autry and Bryan Bethel from Missouri State Parks, July 21.
"Our last event is perfect family entertainment," Spitzmiller said. "Eulenspiegel is a traveling puppet group from Iowa. They will be doing shows based on regional folklore, and between the shows, they'll be hosting puppet-making and the basics of American music workshops. Old and young will love this group and their original music. You can learn more about Eulenspiegel by visiting owlglass.org."
For more information about the Summer Reading Program at ORL, check out its Facebook or Instagram pages or visit ozarkregional.org
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com