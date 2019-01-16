Winter has arrived and with it came the first snow day of the year for the Fredericktown R-I School District. But who makes that call, and how is it decided?
The Farmers' Almanac is calling for a "teeth-chattering" cold winter with snow a plenty that will stretch well into the month of February. While students may have enjoyed their day full of sledding and cocoa, parents and R-I staff were just happy everyone was safe.
"We make the decision to cancel school when we believe there is a risk of students not arriving safely due to hazardous weather conditions," Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. "Our number one priority is student safety."
But how is a risk determined? Reutzel said this is the hardest part because how do you qualify that when it comes to student safety.
Reutzel said hazardous conditions covers all means of transportation whether it be by school bus, through their own means such as student drivers or parents dropping kids off or those who walk to school or to the bus stop.
"I make the final decision, but Head of Transportation Scott Sikes and myself check the roads," Reutzel said. "We also receive input from Jim Thompson who contracts five of our routes."
Reutzel said the decision falls on him, and it is not one he takes lightly.
"I am unapologetic about cancelling school due to weather conditions," Reutzel said. "I would rather make a call to cancel than to answer a question about a student or bus accident."
Reutzel said the district works hard to make the decision in a timely manner to allow parents enough time to prepare and uses social media as a quick form of communication.
While all the school buildings communicate through Facebook and Twitter, the R-I Central Office also makes an "alert call" through the student information system. Closings are also available through the Democrat News, Daily Journal and other local news providers websites, radio stations and television broadcasts.
Reutzel said if students are released after 12:15 p.m., the day will count as a full day but anything before then will have to be made up. The policy states that the first seven snow days will have to be made up.
With snow already peeking back into the forecast this weekend one thing is for sure, the Fredericktown R-I School District is prepared to make the call if and when it needs to.
