Making the effort to grant every extra dollar

Each year the Fredericktown Police Department seeks out and applies for every grant it can, in order to provide more services to the community without raising the costs of the tax payer.
This past fiscal year, Oct. 2019 to Sept. 2020, FPD have been awarded $38,391.77 in funding.
"Every dollar counts, whether the grant is for hundreds or thousands, it helps us provide for the community," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "Over the years we have compiled a list of grants that we apply for yearly. Since we are familiar with these, most of the leg work is completed and we simply need to update our applications."
Hovis said the department is always in search of new grant opportunities. He said, before hiring Police Clerk Erica Johnson, he took the lead on all the grant writing but now he is happy to have her help.
Johnson said the amount of work that goes into each grant is different depending on the grant.
"The MoDOT Safety & DWI grants are simple because we're already set up to receive those, so it carries over each year," Johnson said. "We don't have to do a new application every year as long as we stay involved in the program."
Johnson said this program awarded overtime reimbursement for July 4th DWI Enforcement, Youth Alcohol Enforcement, Click It or Ticket Enforcement, Youth Seat Belt Enforcement, St. Patrick's DWI Enforcement, Holiday DWI Enforcement, Child Passenger Safety Week Enforcement, and Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over DWI Enforcement. The total amount awarded equaled $4,650.
Johnson said, as the department participates in meetings throughout the year with MoDOT Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety they listen for new opportunities and if they can qualify or benefit from something they apply. She said the Arrive Alive grant comes through them also.
"Chief Hovis lets me know what safety equipment we need, and I fill in a form listing the equipment description, how many we are asking for and the total cost," Johnson said. "The second and final page of that application is just describing justification on how the equipment will help reduce the number of fatalities and/or serious injuries, which is the main focus of the Southeast Coalition."
FPD were awarded 5 LED Road Flare Kits valued at $758.30 and 5 Lighted Collapsible Traffic Cone Kits valued at $380 through the Arrive Alive Grant.
"The other MoDOT grant is the Traffic & Highway Safety Division Grant," Johnson said. "This one is more involved and requires more time and effort, but it is not necessarily difficult. It helps that I have been doing this for several years."
Johnson said she has to gather stats on traffic crashes in the area over the past three years, which she does with the assistance of the MSHP website. She said the application requires several narratives, a few pages of questions and of course the approval of the city council and mayor.
MoDOT Highway Safety & Traffic Division FPD was awarded $3,000 in overtime reimbursement for "Occupant Protection Enforcement."
"The officers can work overtime hours to patrol in city limits, on city streets or on the highway, focusing on occupant protection," Johnson said. "They will be looking for seatbelt usage, proper child restraints and just overall safety of drivers and passengers in vehicles."
Johnson said that is the whole point of the grants received through MoDOT, it is all about safety, with an ultimate goal of zero deaths or serious injury, "Buckle Up, Phone Down."
FPD received 15 Stinger LED Flashlights valued at $1,831.05 through the MO Department of Public Safety, Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG).
"This grant is to help acquire items for officer safety," Johnson said. "In the past few years we have received funds to purchase body worn cameras, plate carrier vests and handcuffs, but this year we received funds to purchase new flashlights for each officer."
Johnson said this application requires a project summary, vendor quotes, agency information and more.
"We have to enter the equipment we are requesting and write a narrative giving justification about what the item is, how it will be used, who will use it, and if it is something new to our department or replacing old equipment," Johnson said. "We have to write a brief history of our agency, and a statement of the problem we are trying to address."
The remaining $27,772.42 of funding came from the CARES Act Funds which were recently approved by the Madison County Commissioners.
FPD will use CARES Act Funds to purchase 13 AED, 500 N95 Masks, 16 face shields, 2 bump helmets, gloves, and 2 UV light surface sanitizers.
Johnson said Hovis first became aware of the funding and, with the help of Daytona Brown and Brandon Brown of the Fredericktown Fire Department, she was able to get an online application filled out and submitted. She said she was appreciative for the assistance and input from the FFD.
From gloves to overtime, the $38,391.77 helped keep Fredericktown safer and every dollar had a purpose.
"Just five of these items is a total of $1,138.30 (road flare kits and traffic cones) that didn't have to come out of our budget, which is the taxpayers' money, so that definitely helps," Johnson said. "If an officer is working a motor vehicle accident or has to block the roadway for any reason, these items are certainly necessary to keep not only the officer safe but the people involved as well."
Hovis said Fredericktown Police Department will continue to work hard to get these grants, and find new ones, as a way to provide these tools and additional patrol times which would not be possible without the extra funding.
"Every extra dollar helps and it is worth the extra effort to find them," Hovis said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!