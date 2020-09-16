Making the effort to grant every extra dollar

The remaining $27,772.42 of funding came from the CARES Act Funds which were recently approved by the Madison County Commissioners.

FPD will use CARES Act Funds to purchase 13 AED, 500 N95 Masks, 16 face shields, 2 bump helmets, gloves, and 2 UV light surface sanitizers.

Johnson said Hovis first became aware of the funding and, with the help of Daytona Brown and Brandon Brown of the Fredericktown Fire Department, she was able to get an online application filled out and submitted. She said she was appreciative for the assistance and input from the FFD.

From gloves to overtime, the $38,391.77 helped keep Fredericktown safer and every dollar had a purpose.

"Just five of these items is a total of $1,138.30 (road flare kits and traffic cones) that didn't have to come out of our budget, which is the taxpayers' money, so that definitely helps," Johnson said. "If an officer is working a motor vehicle accident or has to block the roadway for any reason, these items are certainly necessary to keep not only the officer safe but the people involved as well."

Hovis said Fredericktown Police Department will continue to work hard to get these grants, and find new ones, as a way to provide these tools and additional patrol times which would not be possible without the extra funding.

"Every extra dollar helps and it is worth the extra effort to find them," Hovis said.

