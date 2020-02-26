Making the right call, the safe call

The board approved the 2020-2021 calendar.

Reutzel then discussed the possibility of a Diabetes Medical Management Plan for the district.

"The problem lies that we have difficulty finding sub nurses, and so through House Bill 675 where the school district can implement a plan," Reutzel said. "Either the school's RNs or you can get another medical professional to come in and you would train three people within each building who would be able to, in the absence of a nurse, would be the ones that would be able to check the blood sugar levels, look at the carb intake for the meal that was provided, and then calculate how much insulin they would need and give it to the student."

Reutzel said this would be something staff could voluntarily do, but were in no way required to participate in and would be able to opt out at any time.

"They are not taking the place of the nurse," Reutzel said. "If the nurse is in the building, the nurse is taking care of the student. It is strictly when we are at a loss, and we don't know what to do or where to go."

Reutzel then talked to the board about the ballot measure which will appear on the April 7 ballot.