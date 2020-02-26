Making the right call, the safe call

The Fredericktown R-I School Board was visited by a district parent, Feb. 18 at its monthly meeting.
Kelly Strong, parent of four Fredericktown R-I students, found herself addressing the board after sending an email to Superintendent Brett Reutzel regarding snow days.
"I wrote an email about snow days, because I was a really frustrated parent when it comes to snows," Strong said. "I know that it is a really touchy subject because it's hard to make a call that affects the whole community the way that it does for us here."
Strong said the decision causes concerns regarding students staying home alone, parents who can not take days off, and making sure kids who get free and reduced lunch and are part of the CatPack program are fed.
"This year we had those two four day weekends back to back and you know you think about what happens there," Strong said. "Thankfully I'm not in a situation where it really puts me out, but I get to talk to other parents and I figured if I had this frustration than maybe other parents had this frustration."
Strong said the district website lists snow routes and half days as possibilities when weather becomes an issue. She said over her eight years with the district she has not seen any of them used.
"I was just kind of hoping coming here and sharing my opinion maybe we could put some of these things in use to keep these kids in school a bit longer," Strong said. "Personally with the kind of crazy schedule that was January and the beginning of February my little kindergartner is having a lot of trouble."
Reutzel said the decision to call off school is not easy, but safety is the number one priority of the district. He said he would rather call off the night before and give families time to make arrangements.
"There were two times this year that I was the lone ranger," Reutzel said. "We were the only district that went to school, everyone else cancelled and there was another day that everyone let out early and we did not. It's not a haphazard decision."
Reutzel said these have been very difficult decisions this year due to the timing and predicted ice.
"I would say out of the eight days that we missed, there may have been two where a delayed start may have been something that we could do, but you are still leaving students home by themselves in delayed starts," Reutzel said. "It's never an easy decision on those types of days because you know you are putting people in a bad situation."
Strong said this is just one thing every winter that seems like it compounds and frustrates everyone.
"It's frustrating for teachers and administration too, because we are expecting these kids to be here for a certain time to learn and when they miss a couple days you've got to go back and review," Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford said. "So you've wasted a day of instruction because you've got to go back and review from the last time they had class. It's frustrating for everybody, but safety definitely trumps everything."
OPAA Food Service Management Area Director Fred Czerwonka and Vice President of Finance John Catalano spoke to the board about the new minimum wage requirements going into affect Jan. 1, 2020.
"The minimum wage impact, what does that look like to you, so for 2019-20, which is the current school year, it is about $3,500," Czerwonka said. "It's an approximation but it's pretty close."
You have free articles remaining.
Czerwonka said the following school year, the amount will increase to $12,901 due to the increase affecting the entire fiscal year instead of half and the minimum wage increasing again in Jan. 2021.
Czerwonka gave the district three options. It can either pay the extra amount from the general fund, make an amendment to the contract and pay out of the food service budget, or do nothing and go to bid early.
After listening to the presentation, the board members decided to give the options some thought and have Reutzel contact OPAA with the board's decision at a later date.
Reutzel then presented the board with the calendar for 2020-2021. The version presented was approved by the calendar committee and by the district liaison committee.
The calendar features a full week and one day break for Spring break, 168 classroom days and 1,068.75 hours.
Reutzel said 38.40 makeup days are included in the calendar and the first day of classes for students will be Aug. 25 with a planned last day of classes, May 20.
The board approved the 2020-2021 calendar.
Reutzel then discussed the possibility of a Diabetes Medical Management Plan for the district.
"The problem lies that we have difficulty finding sub nurses, and so through House Bill 675 where the school district can implement a plan," Reutzel said. "Either the school's RNs or you can get another medical professional to come in and you would train three people within each building who would be able to, in the absence of a nurse, would be the ones that would be able to check the blood sugar levels, look at the carb intake for the meal that was provided, and then calculate how much insulin they would need and give it to the student."
Reutzel said this would be something staff could voluntarily do, but were in no way required to participate in and would be able to opt out at any time.
"They are not taking the place of the nurse," Reutzel said. "If the nurse is in the building, the nurse is taking care of the student. It is strictly when we are at a loss, and we don't know what to do or where to go."
Reutzel then talked to the board about the ballot measure which will appear on the April 7 ballot.
"We are not asking for more, we are asking for the same and for it to be continuous from tax year 2024 and thereafter," Reutzel said. "Essentially we are asking the voters to authorize us to continue the operating tax levy at $3.90."
Reutzel said he is still in talks with Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour regarding the possibility of moving UnitTec.
In closed session, the board hired Melanie Allen as the new Assistant Superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., March 17 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com