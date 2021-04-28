Making the safe choice the fun choice

"They had a lot of fun making up their own games," Buxton said. "She (Arika) said the obstacle course and corn hole tournament was also a lot of fun."

Bowman said her favorite thing of the evening was seeing everyone have a great time and knowing they chose to be in a safe environment for the night.

"I believe it is important to offer our kids a safe place to continue their memorable night," Bowman said. "Without this option, they may have chosen to attend a different party that included drinking, even thought they may not have been interested in doing so."

Buxton said, the Prom After Party was a safe alternative to questionable parties that some kids would have attended had they not had the option.

"We have had several parents contact us to let us know that they were thankful that this was put together for their kids," Bowman said. "They were able to have piece of mind knowing that they were safe and having a fantastic time."

Bowman said, planning the party was definitely a group effort.