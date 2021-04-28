Making the safe choice the fun choice

As the gym lights came back on, and Prom night came to end, a large group of students decided to keep the fun going and headed over to the After Prom Party hosted by After Shock Youth Ministries.
One by one, attendees showed up in their ball gowns and tuxedos only to quickly change into gym shorts and t-shirts and head for things such as inflatable jousting, video games, corn hole and all the crispitos they could eat.
The night was full of giveaways with the biggest prizes being, a laptop, television and AirPods given away at the end of the night.
"I believe the party went fantastic," organizer Missy Bowman said. "We really did not know how many to expect. The first year, in 2019, we had 11 come to the After Prom Party. This year, we were hoping for at least 35. Our final total was 51 in attendance."
Organizer Melina Buxton said the turnout was very encouraging and reached their highest hopes.
"The kids (church youth group members) worked hard to encourage kids to come to the After Prom Party," Buxton said. "They handed out over a hundred fliers. Some kids made fun of it, but they just reassured them that it would be fun. They posted it on social media and got the word out that it was the premier after prom event."
Buxton said, according to her daughter Arika the favorite activity of the night was the jousting inflatable.
"They had a lot of fun making up their own games," Buxton said. "She (Arika) said the obstacle course and corn hole tournament was also a lot of fun."
Bowman said her favorite thing of the evening was seeing everyone have a great time and knowing they chose to be in a safe environment for the night.
"I believe it is important to offer our kids a safe place to continue their memorable night," Bowman said. "Without this option, they may have chosen to attend a different party that included drinking, even thought they may not have been interested in doing so."
Buxton said, the Prom After Party was a safe alternative to questionable parties that some kids would have attended had they not had the option.
"We have had several parents contact us to let us know that they were thankful that this was put together for their kids," Bowman said. "They were able to have piece of mind knowing that they were safe and having a fantastic time."
Bowman said, planning the party was definitely a group effort.
"We had a fantastic group of volunteers that gave up their sleep to help chaperone the party and clean up afterwards," Bowman said. "Our youth group students worked hard to spread the word about the party around school. They did receive some negative reactions about having a party like this, but that did not stop them from inviting the next person."
Bowman said, several businesses and individuals donated food, money and prizes. She said there is no way they could have done this without these donations.
"At the end of the night, we were already talking about next year's plans and what we would like to do differently and what we will definitely bring back," Bowman said. "We will also welcome thoughts and suggestions from others that attended the party."
Buxton said, they are excited about next year.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com