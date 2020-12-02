Man charged after alleged incident at Longhorn Motel

The deputy detained Davis and asked the man what happened but could not understand what he was saying.

The deputy reports that Davis’ speech was extremely slurred, and he did not make any sense when he attempted to explain what had caused him to drive in the wrong direction on the highway.

Davis was placed under arrest at 12:45 a.m. for driving while intoxicated. The deputy reports that Davis lost his balance multiple times while being escorted to a patrol car and had to be assisted with walking.

The deputy then traveled to the Longhorn Motel to speak with the reporting party — a woman who told the deputy that Davis had attempted to run over her and two other men.

The woman further reported that she and one of the men returned from the Mobil gas station and heard a lot of screaming and yelling from apartment number eight. The woman recalled that the man she was with confronted Davis about why he was acting erratic and why he was in the apartment. It is noted in the report that Davis does not reside at the motel and was only there visiting.

The woman told police that when confronted, Davis came outside and became very angry and aggressive.