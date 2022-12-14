Man charged after reported courtroom altercation, detention facility incident

An area man faces multiple charges after allegedly causing a disturbance in the Madison County courtroom, initiating a physical altercation with a deputy, and taking control of a pepper spray can at the jail before being tased.

John Paul Freeland Jr., 54, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with delivery or possession of a weapon at the county jail, disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing an official duty, third-degree assault - special victim, fourth-degree assault - special victims, and resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 1 at about 9:30 a.m., a deputy arrived at the Madison County Courthouse to serve as a bailiff. Inside the courtroom, the assistant prosecutor told the deputy that Freeland was sitting in the front row directly behind the prosecution's chair. It's noted in the report that the first row of court seating is not designated for the public. The report states the assistant prosecutor also informed the deputy Freeland had been in the prosecutor's office the day before, causing an issue about previous cases, and had been irate at the time.

The report states the deputy approached Freeland, who the deputy recognized from previous experience, and asked the man to remove his hat and to "please move back a row" as that was not for public seating. The deputy noted in the report that no one else was sitting on that side, and other seats were available; however, Freeland allegedly responded, "I will sit where ever I want to."

The deputy reported that because he knew Freeland well, he said, "come on, John, don't be this way. Just move back a seat or two."

Freeland reportedly said that he wasn't "f------ moving." The deputy told the man to move back, or he would be placed under arrest for failing to comply with a lawful demand. Freeland allegedly jumped up and said, "you will have to whoop my a--."

The report states the deputy told Freeland he was under arrest and reached for his arm to detain him. Freeland allegedly swung his right arm at the deputy, striking him on the left shoulder. The deputy reportedly started pushing Freeland to the end of the seats to get him away from the other people in the courtroom. At the end of the seats, the deputy took Freeland to the ground to restrain him. Still, the man continued to resist and swing at the deputy, striking him several times with his fists, according to the report.

The deputy then escorted Freeland to the exit to remove him from the courtroom, but the man reportedly pulled the deputy to the floor at the door. Assistance was called as the deputy continued to struggle with Freeland. The man was finally placed in handcuffs as other officers arrived. Fredericktown officers then transported him to the Madison County Jail.

A few hours later, at about 12:30 p.m., the report states the deputy arrived at the jail by request of a dispatcher, who said Freeland was yelling and kicking on the door, causing so much noise the dispatchers couldn't hear communications on their devices.

The deputy went to Freeland's jail cell and ordered him to calm down, but the man began cursing at the deputy and kicking the door again, causing more noise. The deputy opened the door and tried to quiet Freeland as he approached again. Freeland allegedly assumed a fighting stance and charged the deputy. The report states the deputy applied a short burst of pepper spray to Freeland's facial area, and the man recoiled.

As the deputy started to close the door, the report states Freeland again approached the officer and struck his hand, knocking the can of pepper spray on the floor. The deputy was reportedly able to shut the door but could not retrieve the pepper spray. Freeland allegedly grabbed the spray and said, "come on in, big boy." The deputy told the man to drop the spray, or he could face more charges, but Freeland again told the deputy to come in the cell as he was in a fighting stance and holding the spray, according to the report.

The deputy requested a Fredericktown police officer to get his Taser, and Freeland was told several times that he would be tased if he did not comply. The man reportedly continued in his fighting stance with the spray held up, threatening the deputy.

The report states the deputy opened the door, and Freeland was successfully tased, falling to the floor. The deputy then entered the cell, which was very small, and tried to retrieve the pepper spray can. As he bent over, the deputy reported that he was either pulled down by Freeland or lost his footing as he fell onto the man. Another struggle began when Freeland allegedly grabbed the deputy's shirt near his chest and twisted. The deputy reportedly applied several strikes to Freeland to free himself. The combative man finally released his grip, and the deputy regained his footing, according to the report. When the deputy was trying to exit the cell, Freeland allegedly kicked the deputy's leg and spat at him.

After being checked by medical personnel, Freeland reportedly asked the deputy, "how many volts that was," seemingly referring to the Taser. The deputy said, "too many," to which Freeland reportedly said, "I liked it."

Noted in the report were the deputy's observations of blood near Freeland's right eye area along with bruising; however, Freeland reportedly refused any further medical attention.

The man was booked on the criminal charges and is being held at the St. Francois County Jail with a cash-only bond set at $40,000. He was arraigned in Madison County last week and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records show Freeland is on probation for manufacture of a controlled substance.