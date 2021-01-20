Man charged with stealing from laundry machines

Once inside, the report states, the men began trying to break into several machines, causing about $1,100 worth of damage to the devices.

The officer left the apartments to find Smith.

At about 7 p.m., the officer received a phone call advising him that Smith was at Chuck's Short Stop. Another officer arrested Smith and placed him on a 24-hour hold so he could be interviewed regarding the case.

On Jan. 6, police interviewed Smith, asking him about the reported theft and another burglary he was suspected of committing.

The report states Smith was read his Miranda Rights before admitting to entering the property to steal change from the machines on Jan. 4. He reportedly admitted he had no other reason to be at the laundry facility.

Smith also reportedly admitted to returning on Jan. 5 with an accomplice in an attempt to get change out of the other machines; however, he denied causing the damages and stated his accomplice was the one that did all of the property damage. Court records indicate the reported accomplice has yet to be charged.

After the interview, Smith was transported back to the Madison County Jail. Formal charges against Smith were filed Jan. 6, and a $20,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.