Schoolcraft interpreter and re-enactor Rick Mansfield will be the next speaker in the Summer Speaker Series at 6 p.m., June 13 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
"In the winter of 1818/19, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, with companion Levi Pettibone, walked 900 miles from Potosi into Arkansas and back again, coming through Madison County twice," Librarian Bill Knight said. "It was colder perhaps than it is now, with some of the great Ozark rivers completely frozen over and the landscape was more open, thought to be due to Native American burning."
Knight said Schoolcraft was a twenty something New Yorker motivated by a prospector's desire for mineral wealth. He said the journal kept by Schoolcraft during his journey became the first written record of the Ozarks.
Mansfield said his discussion will focus enough on Schoolcraft to provide a background and then he will focus on his recreation of the journey.
"I actually completed the journey February 4 of this winter, 200 years to the day, all 900 miles," Mansfield said. "Obstacles included almost drowning on Bull Shoals Lake and nearly freezing a time or two."
Mansfield said the sheer amount of time and energy spent on gathering and burning firewood to stay warm was surprising.
"I did this to better appreciate his writings as well as to better know him," Mansfield said. "I believe it is important to do the walk. To the best of the 21st century, to feel what he felt."
Mansfield said the posted "no trespassing" signs lengthened several already long days by having to walk around the property boundaries to continue the journey.
When asked why he wanted to recreate the journey, Mansfield said it seemed wrong to him that Schoolcraft was so unknown and it felt like it was a wrong that needed to be righted.
"Also, the fact that no one had ever undertaken this replication was a challenge," Mansfield said. "From Schoolcraft's writings of this trek, one can learn a lot about prehistoric, before any other written record, Ozarks. About the flora and fauna, the geography and geology and what little Euro-American impact there was in the way of hunter-trappers who had settled along the White River. Reading his journal is literally a voyage back in time."
Mansfield said his advice for anyone else interested in replicating Schoolcraft's journey or any other historic adventures is to get in great physical shape, take lots of notes and pictures, and have emergency contacts in place.
The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library will continue its Summer Speakers Series at 6 p.m., every Thursday evening with the exception of July 4.
The next speaker after Mansfield will be DNR Resource Manager Bryan Bethel and Brick Autry.
Other speakers lined up include historian Tony Starr, Director of the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills Art Hebrank, John Bennett, author and historian Brooks Blevins, archaeologist Russel Weissman, and Historian Jesse Francis.
Autry and Bethel will show the intertwining of fossils and Missouri history during "Missouri History and Fossils," June 20. Starr will show off incredible research of when lead and barite were transported from Potosi in the early 1700s during the presentation "The Three Notch Road," June 27.
Herbank will return to do a reprise of his Geology of Missouri talk which he gave last year entitled "Missouri's Oldest History: Her Geologic History," July 11.
A topic of particular interest to the community, cobalt, will be discussed by Bennett during "Cobalt Mining part II: The National Lead Company Operations," July 18.
Blevins will travel to town from Springfield where he is a professor specializing in Ozark studies and has recently had published "History of the Ozarks: Volume I." He will give a presentation titled "Ozark Myths," July 25.
The topic of the Trail of Tears always tears at heart and conscience, Weissman will fill in some of the blanks of what happened locally during "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route," Aug. 1.
Francis will rap up the series with "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri," Aug. 8.
All programs are at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
