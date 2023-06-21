Many took the challenge and 24 participants completed the marathon by the end of the month. The finishers were entered into a drawing and Cynthia Cheaney was randomly selected to win a prize which consisted of a Bogg Bag full of summer pool items.

"Whether they finished or not, the goal was really to get everyone up and outside," Beth Simmons said. "We were happy to see so many people participate. It was fun to motivate each other. There were days that if it was not for this challenge I definitely would not have exercised."