The Fredericktown City Council approved an ordinance regarding zoning regulations as well as business and occupation relating to medical marijuana facilities, Jan. 13.

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said the ordinance will regulate the placement and licensing of facilities that plan to dispense, sell, store, manufacture or test marijuana or marijuana infused products within city limits.

The zoning regulations portion of the ordinance allows for medical marijuana dispensaries and testing facilities in C-1, Central Business District. In I-1, Light Industrial District, and I-2, Heavy Industrial District, medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing, testing and transportation facilities will be allowed.

Settle said no medical marijuana cultivation, infused products manufacturing, dispensary or testing facility will be allowed within 1,000 feet of any existing elementary or secondary school, daycare or church.

The ordinance says distance is determined by the shortest path between the locations which can lawfully be traveled by foot.

All medical marijuana facilities will have to hold a valid license issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and a current business license issued by the City of Fredericktown. 

Settle said the ordinance requires all applicants to provide the city with site plans, security plans, odor control system plans, and the business must provide direct contact information to the chief of police.

On Jan. 10, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued 86 licenses for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities. One of the approved applications was for Alpha Fusion Extracts LLC with a listed address of West Hwy 72, Fredericktown.

The entire ordinance can be obtained at the Fredericktown City Hall. 

