The Fredericktown City Council approved an ordinance regarding zoning regulations as well as business and occupation relating to medical marijuana facilities, Jan. 13.
Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said the ordinance will regulate the placement and licensing of facilities that plan to dispense, sell, store, manufacture or test marijuana or marijuana infused products within city limits.
The zoning regulations portion of the ordinance allows for medical marijuana dispensaries and testing facilities in C-1, Central Business District. In I-1, Light Industrial District, and I-2, Heavy Industrial District, medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing, testing and transportation facilities will be allowed.
Settle said no medical marijuana cultivation, infused products manufacturing, dispensary or testing facility will be allowed within 1,000 feet of any existing elementary or secondary school, daycare or church.
The ordinance says distance is determined by the shortest path between the locations which can lawfully be traveled by foot.
You have free articles remaining.
All medical marijuana facilities will have to hold a valid license issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and a current business license issued by the City of Fredericktown.
Settle said the ordinance requires all applicants to provide the city with site plans, security plans, odor control system plans, and the business must provide direct contact information to the chief of police.
On Jan. 10, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued 86 licenses for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities. One of the approved applications was for Alpha Fusion Extracts LLC with a listed address of West Hwy 72, Fredericktown.
The entire ordinance can be obtained at the Fredericktown City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.